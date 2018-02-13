Bluesfest or snoozefest? Your reaction to this year's lineup

Bluefest is the city's massive summer music festival that turns LeBreton Flats into a two-week party featuring musicians and bands from Ottawa and around the world.

This year, headliners the Foo Fighters, Shawn Mendes and the Dave Matthews Band — and many other musical acts including Beck, Jethro Tull, Shaggy, Courtney Barnett and Ghostface Killah — will be coming to Ottawa between July 5 and July 15.

Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan told CBC Ottawa that the goal every year is to provide festivalgoers with a variety of genres and artists.

So does this year's billing fit the bill?

We asked for your thoughts on the 2018 lineup, and it got mixed reviews.

As a festival trying to cater to the diverse music tastes in Ottawa, it would be hard to make everyone happy. But a few of you were very excited about the acts coming to town.

I was so bummed that I couldn't get tickets to the Foo Fighters in Toronto this summer... But this, this makes up for it BIG TIME <a href="https://t.co/aFQpXbS4eA">pic.twitter.com/aFQpXbS4eA</a> —@Acadian_Is_Yoda

Shaggy and Hanson are some of the acts that'll scratch the nostalgia itch for millennials who miss popular music from the 90s and the early 2000s.

Despite some excitement, it was clear other music fans were left feeling pretty disappointed.

It's the worst lineup they've ever released. Instead of investing all of their budgets on mid-headliners and Canadian artists, they splurge on three subpar headliners. —@VeraSaysThis

Top-heavy and definitely lacking middle talent, but some great headliners. —@jamesscoville

And there's one strong opinion about how the festival is ignoring the bagpipe contingent in the Ottawa region, proof festival organizers can't please everyone.