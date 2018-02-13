Bluesfest or snoozefest? Your reaction to this year's lineup

Skip to Main Content
Goal is to provide festival-goers with a variety of genres, artists, says Bluesfest executive director

Ottawa Bluesfest runs from July 5-15, 2018 at LeBreton Flats. (CBC)
Bluefest is the city's massive summer music festival that turns LeBreton Flats into a two-week party featuring musicians and bands from Ottawa and around the world.

This year, headliners the Foo Fighters, Shawn Mendes and the Dave Matthews Band — and many other musical acts including Beck, Jethro Tull, Shaggy, Courtney Barnett and Ghostface Killah — will be coming to Ottawa between July 5 and July 15.

Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan told CBC Ottawa that the goal every year is to provide festivalgoers with a variety of genres and artists. 

So does this year's billing fit the bill? 

We asked for your thoughts on the 2018 lineup, and it got mixed reviews.

As a festival trying to cater to the diverse music tastes in Ottawa, it would be hard to make everyone happy. But a few of you were very excited about the acts coming to town. 

Shaggy and Hanson are some of the acts that'll scratch the nostalgia itch for millennials who miss popular music from the 90s and the early 2000s. 

Despite some excitement, it was clear other music fans were left feeling pretty disappointed.

And there's one strong opinion about how the festival is ignoring the bagpipe contingent in the Ottawa region, proof festival organizers can't please everyone. 

