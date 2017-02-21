The 2017 edition of the Ottawa Bluesfest music festival is bringing some big names to the capital who have been away for a long time or will be playing for the first time ever.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are coming to LeBreton Flats July 16, a show organizers are billing as their first Ottawa appearance since 1981.

Pop star Pink on July 9, reunited indie rock-disco darlings LCD Soundsystem on July 12 and new Best Dance/Electronica Album Grammy winner Flume on July 13 are also making their Ottawa debuts.

Other major acts include:

Toby Keith on opening night, July 6.

Justin Moore on July 7.

50 Cent on July 8.

Jake Owen on July 11.

Fetty Wap on July 11.

​Gary Clark Jr. on July 12.

The Shins on July 12.

Migos on July 13.

Muse on July 15.

U.S. performer Curtis James Jackson III, alias 50 Cent, on stage during the Openair Frauenfeld music festival, Friday, July 8, 2016, in Frauenfeld, Switzerland. (The Associated Press)

The long list of performers also includes: Melissa Etheridge, Lil Yachty, Tegan and Sara, Brandi Carlile, Sam Roberts Band, Phantogram, Death From Above 1979, July Talk, RL Grime, Matt Andersen, Daniel Caesar, Xavier Rudd, Peter Wolf, High Valley, Slam Allen, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Anderson East, DJ Mustard, Eric Lindell, Night Lovell, Gord Bamford, Anna Lunoe, Bob Moses, Foy Vance, Dead Obies, Wide Mouth Mason, Molly Hatchet, A Tribe Called Red, Thornetta Davis, Pokey LaFarge, Begonia, Too Slim & The Taildraggers, Mydy Rabycad, The Campbell Brothers and Boogie.

BMI president's award winner Pink performs at the 63rd annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday, May 12, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The Associated Press)

The first batch of tickets go on sale this Thursday, Feb. 23, when youth, adult and VIP festival passes will become available.

The next day all tickets will be for sale, including two new weekend passes.

"We expect thousands of visitors to join in and celebrate some great music in the nation's capital this summer," said Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan.

"New for 2017, in expectation of an increase in the number of out-of- town visitors, we are offering weekend-one (July 6-9) or weekend-two (July 13-16) passports."