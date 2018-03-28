Bird sanctuary curbs public visits

Visitors will no longer be able to take a tour and meet patients at an Ottawa bird sanctuary, which is facing an overwhelming increase in the number of visitors and injured birds coming to the centre.

I'm disappointed, but it was a decision we had to make. - Debbie Lawes, Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre

After two decades of having an open-door policy, starting April 1, visitors will only be able to enter the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre's resource room — home to only one living creature named Coco, a duck who lives in and waddles around the centre. The resource room also contains taxidermy birds, eggs and cages.

The Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre is ending its public visiting hours to its bird patient wards, after it was overwhelmed with number of injured birds and visitors coming to the hospital. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

"Most people have been very supportive of our decision, they realize that the care of the birds has to come first," said Debbie Lawes, of the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre. "They don't want to see them stressed, they want them to recover as quickly as possible and be released.

"I think people are disappointed. I'm disappointed, but it was a decision we had to make."

'The birds had to become our first priority'

The sanctuary at Stony Swamp on Moodie Drive, which opened in 1992, sees 3,200 birds brought in each year by people who find them in the Ottawa region. Lawes, who turns no bird away, says that recently there's been a been a 30 per cent jump in the number of birds brought in.

The centre is open 365 days a year and relies on public donations to operate.

Visitors will only be able to roam through the hospital to see the large variety of wild birds, including owls, seagulls, eagles and chickadees, until Sunday.

Because of the increase in bird patients and the number of visitors, staff are finding it difficult to navigate the crowded hallways and access cages and rooms.

Some birds become stressed due to the noise from visitors and refuse to eat or drink, making recovery difficult.

"[There were] lots of kids and they really enjoyed coming here but, inevitably, kids can't help it, they are going to be noisy," said Lawes. "It's a hospital and [we] had to start treating it more like that.

"The birds had to become our first priority."

'Sneaking a visit' before it ends

Lawes said the centre hopes to continue to engage with the public despite the end to the hospital's visiting hours.The sanctuary's resource centre is still open to visitors and hopes to expand its educational program.

The centre is also hoping to move to a new and bigger home by the end of the year.

"The purpose is to use this for educational purposes, which is increasingly part of the work we do here," she said. "You can't just be reactive to a problem, because you will always be reactive if you don't become proactive and try to teach people how they can minimize the harm that's coming to wild birds."

Many Ottawans are planning to visit the centre before it closes. For some people, it will be the first and last time.

"We're here to sneak in a visit before they stop having the public in," said Robin Vaughan, who was visiting the centre Monday. "It's an animal recovery place for injured animals, so it was actually a rather novel concept to me that it had been open for viewing."