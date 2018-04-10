'I couldn't imagine': Ottawa billet mom grieves for Humboldt

A wall of Sandra Way-Wilson's old Victorian house in Ottawa is covered in framed photos of all the young hockey players who stayed at her home over her 18 years as a billet mom.

The past few days have been tough, she said. Billet families like hers are grieving Friday's deadly crash involving a bus carrying a junior hockey team from Humboldt, Sask., and a semi-trailer truck.

Fifteen people were killed and another 14 were injured.

"What if that was one of our buses and something happened to my boys? I don't know how I would cope with it," Way-Wilson told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Tuesday. "[Will] that town will ever be the same again? I don't think so."

A special bond

There is a special bond between billet moms and their players because of the emotional support and care families provide athletes, said Way-Wilson, who continues to host players for the Ottawa 67's.

A wall in Way-Wilson's house is covered in framed photos of the young hockey players who have stayed at her home over the past 18 years. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

"There are good times and bad times, there's up and downs, there's times when the boys get benched and they're wondering, 'Why am I benched,' and [we] encourage them to keep on moving, to keep those skates going," Way-Wilson said.

Some nights she waits up for the boys to come home, she said.

"I wonder where they are and why it's still taking so long to get home ... waiting up and seeing," she said. "Once I know [they're OK], then I'm fine."

'A very hard thing to overcome'

The boys who have stayed at her home have come from Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Sudbury and the Greater Toronto Area.

"They have their own mother to tell them what to do and what not to do," she said. "[I get to] just be there for them, I go to all their games. There's a few that I missed … but I'm usually there at every game because I love it."

The players often stay in touch with her for years. One player who stayed in her home takes her out to dinner and brings her tickets to his games every time he's in town, she said.

Some of the players who stayed with Way-Wilson left messages on their photos. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Hastily written messages and names scrawled on their photos remind her of all the boys once they leave her home, she said.

"I couldn't imagine if my two boys had been on that bus and if something had happened to them," Way-Wilson said. "That would be a very hard thing to overcome, a very hard thing to overcome."