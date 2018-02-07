Franglais might make some French speakers cringe, but research at the University of Ottawa is showing it's not having a negative impact on the language.

Professor Shana Poplack, who runs a sociolinguistics lab at the university, has studied thousands of words and hundreds of speakers.

She said research shows that many of the concerns people have about hybrid languages don't hold up over the long term.

"We have examined millions of words from speakers of Quebec French, as far back as 1846, most of the borrowed ones simply disappear after their first mention," she said.

The research also found that when English words do become part of the language they don't permanently alter the fundamentals of the language.

"When people borrow words, they strip them of the grammatical properties that they came with," said Poplack. "English words are treated just like any other French word, so mixing them has no effect on the grammatical core of the language."

The research also found that people who mix languages don't do so because they have a weak command of the language.