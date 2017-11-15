A well-known Ottawa basketball coach and personal trainer is facing another sexual assault charge, and Ottawa police fear there could be more victims.

Dejan "Dean" Tanasijevic, 62, is accused of sexually assaulting a female athlete under the age of 18 while he was giving the girl a recovery massage.

Tanasijevic is charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

In August, Tanasijevic was released on bail after being charged with the same offences in a similar incident alleged to have occurred Aug. 1 in the city's east end.

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit of the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release they're concerned there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major case management office of the Ottawa police at 613-36-1222, ext. 5760. Tips may also be sent electronically to mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).