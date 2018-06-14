Ottawa bars can open early for the FIFA World Cup

Soccer fans will be able to raise a glass along with their hopes for their national team during the FIFA World Cup this month, as the province and the city have relaxed alcohol serving rules.

Matches get underway on Thursday in Russia and with the time difference, many contests will get underway well before 11 a.m. when alcohol service traditionally begins.

The provincial government made changes that allow a bar to open earlier during the tournament, provided the local municipality consents, which Ottawa has.

"Licensed establishments within the City of Ottawa will be able to sell alcohol as of 9 a.m. during the tournament," said the city in an email.

The province has previously allowed bars to open early for some other international sporting events, but not others — including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia and this year's Games in South Korea.