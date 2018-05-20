Art or dessert? At this Dunrobin cake shop, it's not always easy to tell

For Ottawa bakers Linda Bartlett and Amy Forest, the strangest cake was definitely the one shaped like a life-sized rat.

Normally, Bartlett and Forest craft much prettier concoctions, covered in flowers and bows, at their west end shop The Girl with the Most Cake.

But as they told CBC Radio's In Town and Out Sunday, the rat cake left party guests in a state of shock.

"That was way back when! The gentleman was a navy man...he had a [rat] tattoo," Forest said. "It was pretty gruesome when we cut into it! People were screaming, that sort of thing."

Some of the mini cakes that Linda Bartlett and Amy Forest sell at the Carp Market every Saturday. (The Girl with the Most Cake )

Booked right into the fall, Bartlett and Forest typically specialize in cakes for weddings and birthday parties.

Their shop resides inside a small farmhouse in Dunrobin, and the pair also make trips down to the Carp Market to sell their colourful mini cakes and cupcakes.

"When it really comes down to it, you are really eating a sculpture when you get one of our cakes," said Bartlett, who began designing cakes during her time studying fine arts at the University of Windsor.

"I started using cake as a sculpture medium when I was in art school ... and it rolled over into a full time job."

Bartlett and Forest offer a variety of cakes, and are known best for their lifelike designs and their 100 per cent butter icing. (The Girl with the Most Cake)

Bartlett and Forest are both self-taught bakers. All their cakes are made from scratch and use 100 per cent pure butter icing. They offer lemon, Belgian chocolate, vanilla and carrot flavours.

"It's taken us years to sort of develop our recipes and make it better over time," Forest told In Town and Out.

"We only offer four flavours ... we try to focus on really good ingredients and make it taste good."

14 years ago, Linda Bartlett and Amy Forest started "The Girl with the Most Cake", selling their creations at the Carp Market. 11:18

Another one of Forest and Bartlett's creations. The pair advise people to place cake requests six months in advance because of their high demand. (The Girl with the Most Cake )

The creations at The Girl with the Most Cake come in four flavours: chocolate, vanilla, lemon and carrot. (The Girl with the Most Cake)

Cakes at the Carp Market

The business usually takes wedding cake orders six months in advance because of the demand.

Despite the large amount of requests, Bartlett and Forest still attend the Carp Market, where they first started selling their cakes 14 years ago.

Being there every Saturday allows them to offer their baked goods to people who are looking for affordable choices, Forest said.

While their wedding designs can cost up to $2,000, the smaller cakes go for only $15.

"I love going to the Carp Market," Forest said. "I like being accessible and offering a variety of designs ... it's a nice place to be.