No ambulances available part of Saturday night in Ottawa

Ottawa paramedics had no ambulance to dispatch Saturday night around 10 p.m. due to a high volume of emergency calls.

Paramedics faced a "level zero," which means there was no ambulance available to take care of a patient immediately.

Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said the issue is a logistical challenge but not a crisis.

This type of situation can occur when ambulances are stationed in one of the city's hospitals and are preparing their stretcher to return to the field, he said.

There are also paramedics who are alone in their vehicles, and therefore not counted when a level zero occurs, said Deschamps. But those paramedics can respond to an emergency if needed.

It's not clear how long the level zero went on for Saturday night.