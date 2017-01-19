An Ottawa man trying to leave Canada was denied entry to the United States for allegedly having child pornography videos on a cellphone, and police say he is now facing charges.

The 41-year-old man was at the Ottawa airport on Wednesday, trying to catch a flight to Chicago, when border officials at the airport searched him and found "suspected videos of child pornography" on a cellphone he was carrying.

Officials then contacted the Ottawa police internet child exploitation unit, who confirmed that the videos met the Canadian Criminal Code's definition of child pornography, police said in a media release issued Thursday.

The man was charged with possession of child pornography and attempting to export child pornography.

A search warrant was being prepared to examine all devices seized from the accused at the airport, police said.

The man is expected to appear in court Thursday.