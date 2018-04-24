Wild beavers stop by the Ottawa International Airport

A pair of beavers wandered onto a staircase at the Ottawa International Airport Tuesday morning.

Stephanie Shanks spotted them in an outdoor stairwell near the OC Transpo stop at the arrivals area just after 7:30 a.m.

Confused beavers at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> airport <a href="https://t.co/OLdsAb9n4n">pic.twitter.com/OLdsAb9n4n</a> —@ShanksYa

She said security staff were keeping an eye on them.

It's not yet known if they followed the lead of this turkey and rode the bus to the airport.