Wild beavers stop by the Ottawa International Airport

A pair of beavers wandered onto a staircase at the Ottawa International Airport Tuesday morning.

They were spotted on an outdoor staircase near the arrivals area

One of two beavers who climbed a staircase at the Ottawa International Airport on Tuesday. (@ShanksYa/Twitter)

Stephanie Shanks spotted them in an outdoor stairwell near the OC Transpo stop at the arrivals area just after 7:30 a.m.

She said security staff were keeping an eye on them.

It's not yet known if they followed the lead of this turkey and rode the bus to the airport.

