It would take a while to count the number of questions asked at the Canadian Transportation Agency's hearing into how passengers on two Air Transat flights were stuck on the Ottawa International Airport tarmac for up to six hours on July 31.

Now that the hearing is over, however, the question still unanswered is what happens next.

Better planning

One of the only things Air Transat, the Ottawa International Airport Authority, workers on the ground and passengers could agree on is that there was a communication breakdown when 20 planes were sent to Ottawa because of storms in Montreal and Toronto that day.

When asked during the hearing what they'd like to see change because of that, a common theme among participants was a plan in case something like it happens again.

"To be able to let the passengers off the plane, the captains would have had to know the delays were going to be long," said Air Transat's Christophe Hennebelle, referring to testimony the flight crews kept on being told it would be 30 minutes until they could refuel and leave.

"I think what needs to be achieved in the future, is better information sharing."

Hennebelle says a 'domino effect' of miscommunication made an unprecedented event worse. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

"There was a lot of miscommunication, we were getting information from the pilot and flight attendants that was very different," said Patricia Abraham, a passenger on flight TS507 from Rome.

"Also they should be prepared for emergencies, they should have contacted the airport and said 'We have all these people on board, can you bring them some sandwiches?'"

The airport authority said in an email it is interested in anything to improve the customer experience and while it regularly meets with airlines and grounds crews, it's considering doing more.

"We heard the feedback yesterday and will look at how to expand planning beyond our regularly scheduled and charter airline partners to ensure that those who may visit us unexpectedly are familiar with our airport and the resources that are available here," it said.

Payback?

The direct question the agency will answer is whether or not Air Transat broke its agreement with passengers.

It's called a tariff, and in this case, the agreement says passengers should have the option to get off a grounded plane after 90 minutes if the captain decides it's OK, and that the crew has to offer drinks and snacks to passengers if it's safe to do so.

The pilots and flight directors of the two Air Transat flights under scrutiny said they didn't get any specific training about the tariff that applied to this flight.

If the CTA finds that they didn't follow the tariff, the airline could be fined $10,000 and passengers could be compensated for out-of-pocket expenses. Some passengers have received $400, but some of them don't think that's enough.

"We did hear from passengers that that didn't necessarily cover an overnight stay in a hotel, which some of them did have to pay for. In comparison to other countries in other jurisdictions, it seems a little bit low," consumer advocate Alysia Lau told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Friday.

Now that the hearing has ended, the agency will go over the evidence it has already received and still could receive until Friday, Sept. 8.

The agency has not said when this decision could be made.

Bill of rights

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau tells reporters part of the reason for putting together Bill C-49 was to lay out national rules for how long air passengers can be kept on the tarmac. (CBC)

The federal government has a bill working its way through the House of Commons that would, if passed, create an air passenger bill of rights.

Bill C-49 was introduced in May, well before the long night on the Ottawa tarmac, but politicians and advocates say it might provide clarity if an event similar to the Air Transat situation occurs.

"What would be helpful is that all parties know in this type of situation what types of rules should apply and what passengers are entitled to right off the bat," said Alysia Lau, a consumer rights advocate with the Public Interest Advocacy Centre.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said Wednesday he was following the hearing "very closely."

"We are looking at all possibilities, so we have clear procedures, [so] we know what the passengers rights are so that anybody that buys a ticket … will understand what their rights are and they will be compensated if those rights aren't respected," he said.

The bill is currently before a House committee, which is getting back together a week early on Sept. 11 to keep working on it.

If passed by the House and Senate, it would get the CTA to put together the regulations.

The CTA said it will hold public consultations as part of that process, which would likely happen mid-to-late fall.

"I think the difference between Air Transat's perspective and the passengers really highlights why it's important to have an airline passenger bill of rights, which is in the works," Lau said.

"What would be helpful, I think, is that all parties know in this type of situation what types of rules should apply and what passengers are entitled to right off the bat."