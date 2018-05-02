Ottawa AIDS walk likely cancelled for lack of a major sponsor

Ottawa's AIDS walk is likely coming off the street this fall — and similar walks across the country are at risk.

Gary Lacasse, executive director of the Canadian AIDS Society, said Scotiabank ended their longstanding sponsorship of the walk last year and they haven't been able to find a replacement.

"It hit us quite badly because we have been scrambling for two years to find a new title sponsor or sponsors to replace anything that would happen," he said.

"The market is not there."

The society did national co-ordination and organization of the walk, which normally takes place in September or October, but the money raised in each community stayed in those communities.

Lacasse said the sponsorship funds were the seed money to get the event off the ground and raise more funds.

"We announced to our membership for the walk this year that they would be on their own. That there would be no national co-ordination of the walk," he said.

Ottawa walk gone

The society organized Ottawa's walk last year after two years where there was no walk.

Lacasse said nationally about $1.5 million was raised, while last year in Ottawa the walk raised $5,000.

Organizers were hoping this coming year would be a more significant fundraiser, because the walk in Ottawa had traditionally raised about $50,000 a year.

Lacasse said they expected Scotiabank might move away from the walk, but they didn't anticipate it would happen so soon.

"It was disappointing, because usually when a company does pull a sponsorship of this size they give you a soft exit," he said.

He said if a new sponsor steps in within the next month, this year's walk can be saved, but otherwise they will have to put it off for another year.

He said the walk is also a great opportunity to talk about the stigma around HIV and to remind people of the importance of testing and prevention.

"HIV rates are climbing in Canada, 2016 saw the highest rate increase since 2009 and from the information we have 2017 seems to be higher," he said.

Company's new focus

In a statement, Scotiabank spokesperson Erin Truax said they wish the society "success going forward," but are moving their charitable contributions to a focus on young people.

She said they invited the society to apply again with that in mind.

"We invited [them] to submit a proposal aligned to our support of our philanthropic strategy focused on young people in the community," she said.

"That proposal has now been received and is currently under review."

Lacasse said a decrease in federal government funding has hit the society hard this year and Scotiabank's decision only makes the situation worse.

He said he has let go all of the society's staff and is now working with contract staff.

"How much more can I take, I don't know," he said.

"Something has to give."