Young man's death inspires shelter's addiction program

A young man's death from an opioid overdose late last year has inspired a new addiction counselling program at a downtown Ottawa church.

The Restoring Hope Ministries youth shelter, run out of the basement of the First Baptist Church at the corner of Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street, launched the program after one of its clients died of an overdose on a night when the shelter was closed.

Shelter director Jason Pino told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning the young man was close to staff and other clients at the shelter, which provides youth ages 15 to 18 a place to stay from Monday to Friday.

"He would come in sometimes and say, 'I've been clean for a week!'" Pino recalled.

Pino said the young man had been battling addiction and would stay at the shelter nearly every night it was open.

The young man who inspired the pilot program died of an overdose on a night the shelter was closed. (Darren Major/CBC) "I felt really bad about it, because it was on a night that we weren't open," he said.

Majority of clients battling addiction

Pino estimates around 90 per cent of the 20 to 30 youths who use the shelter are struggling with addiction.

"Not only [did they lose] their friend, but it's something that could happen to them as well, he said.

There's a medical component to it, for a youth with addictions, but there is also the spiritual, emotional piece. - Jason Pino, Restoring Hope Ministries

The shelter was already steering clients toward professional counselling for their addictions, but there's often a long wait for those services.

So Restoring Hope Ministries decided to launch its own pilot program to fill the gap, and has started offering addiction counselling in-house.

Pino and another shelter supervisor meet with clients once a week, and check in with them daily on the phone.

Moral support

Pino is the first to admit he's no professional, but he said at least he's there to provide the young people with immediate moral support when they need it most.

"There's a medical component to it, for a youth with addictions, but there is also the spiritual, emotional piece," he said.

The program will focus on establishing trust with clients while they await professional addiction counselling.

"Our role will be to stay with them until [they can see a professional], advocate for them, help them fill out the paperwork and make the phone calls."

The shelter began operating in 2013, when it was only open one night a week. It has since expanded to four nights a week at First Baptist Church, plus a fifth night at Fourth Avenue Baptist Church in the Glebe.