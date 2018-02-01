A new Ontario law establishing safe-zones around abortion clinics is set to take effect Thursday, and Ottawa police are gearing up to enforce it.

The Safe Access to Abortion Services Act, which received royal assent in October last year, establishes a ban on protesting within a 50-metre radius of an abortion clinic.

Clinics can also apply to extend the radius up to 150 metres. Whatever the zone is established to be, the legislation states that it begins at the boundaries of the property the clinic sits on — not at the clinic's front door.

Other health facilities that offer abortion services, including hospitals and pharmacies, can apply for safe access zones as well, though they aren't automatically included in the legislation.

Two groups have let Ottawa police know they plan to protest near the Morgentaler Clinic on Bank Street on Thursday.

The police will be on site for demonstrations and will make a "physically visible" boundary to let protestors know where the new safe zone starts, Const. Chuck Benoit said.

"We respect the fact that people have an opinion to promote, but we also [will be there] for the safety of the public as well as the laws we have to enforce."

One of the protesting groups, Campaign Life Coalition, said they already met with police to ensure they won't be in violation of the new law.

"The 50 metres was literally paced out by the police, so that we would know exactly where we can stand with our signs," said the coalition's Johanne Brownrigg.

Police to issue warnings at first

Anyone violating the new rules will be risking a hefty fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to six months in prison for a first-time offence.

Police will only be issuing warnings at first, Const. Benoit said.

"They will proceed to arresting people if it continues."

The bill also stipulates that a person cannot be convicted unless they know about the safe zone.

In order to avoid such a situation, Benoit said the police have been focusing on educating the public about the new safe zone.

"That's a reason we will be [at the protests], to educate the people."

The small circle represents a 50-metre safety zone and the larger circle represents a 150-metre safety zone, which would require special regulation. (Google Maps)

Brownrigg said her group is seeking other ways to protest with the new law coming into effect.

"We might not have access to directly communicate with women as we've had, but we will find other ways," Brownrigg said.

The coalition is unsure what other ways they will be pursuing, but Brownrigg said they will likely channel their efforts to lobbying the provincial government.

"If we have to invent another campaign we will."

Brownrigg did not rule out the possibility of challenging the law in the courts, but did not comment on whether they would proceed with a legal challenge.