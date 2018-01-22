Ottawa 67s Graeme Clarke scores lacrosse-style goal0:52

Ottawa 67's rookie Graeme Clarke flashed some serious skill Sunday, scooping in a power play goal from behind the Peterborough Petes net in the Ontario Hockey League team's 6-1 win.

With 2:05 left to go in the second period and Ottawa up 2-1, Clarke picked up a loose puck and slid behind the Petes goal.

With goalie Hunter Jones looking the other way, Clarke scooped up the puck with the blade of his stick and popped it in the top corner of the net.

You see these in the highlight packages, but it is another thing when you are there and get to watch it live. #67s #Wow https://t.co/oN2hz3kyzD — @JeffBaker_4

No surprise here. He did this last year a couple times - one being at OHL Cup. #OHL #67s https://t.co/bSzhfBb2It — @TortiSport

It resembled similar lacrosse-style goals scored over the years by players, including Sidney Crosby and Finland's Mikael Granlund in the 2011 world championship — not ot mention a goal scored by Hamilton's Matthew Strome against the 67's earlier this season.

Clarke, the Ottawa native picked sixth overall in last spring's OHL draft, is seventh in scoring among OHL rookies with 11 goals this season.

The 67's are seventh in the Eastern Conference, with the top eight teams gaining a playoff berth.