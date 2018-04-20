Parliament Hill taken over by 420 protest

What could be Ottawa's last major 420 protest took place on Parliament Hill Friday.

The annual protest happens every year on April 20 and has previously called for the legalization of marijuana.

Legislation is still working through the Senate, but marijuana is expected to be legal later this year.

A man shares a marijuana joint during the annual 420 marijuana celebration on Parliament Hill on Friday, April 20, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

People attend the 420 marijuana celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 20, 2018. Protesters called on the government to take a less heavy-handed approach to legal marijuana. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

A view from CBC's camera looking over Parliament Hill at the height of the 420 protest. (CBC)

A man smokes a marijuana joint during the annual 420 marijuana celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday with the Peace Tower in the background. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

There’s a haze on the hill. And lots of coughing. <a href="https://t.co/etqbNw1AUZ">pic.twitter.com/etqbNw1AUZ</a> —@iamsas