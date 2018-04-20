Photos
Parliament Hill taken over by 420 protest
What could be Ottawa's last major 420 protest took place on Parliament Hill Friday.
Massive protest comes as Canada moves toward marijuana legalization
What could be Ottawa's last major 420 protest took place on Parliament Hill Friday.
The annual protest happens every year on April 20 and has previously called for the legalization of marijuana.
Legislation is still working through the Senate, but marijuana is expected to be legal later this year.
There’s a haze on the hill. And lots of coughing. <a href="https://t.co/etqbNw1AUZ">pic.twitter.com/etqbNw1AUZ</a>—@iamsas
Thick grey haze looking towards the west block - several thousand here & roar just went up from the crowd at 4:20 pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/kfLY4RNHDG">pic.twitter.com/kfLY4RNHDG</a>—@faganl