Ottawa 2017 has made a series of short, cartoon how-to videos to make sure residents feel comfortable helping visitors who come to the capital for Canada's 150th birthday.

The group planning many of the city's sesquicentennial events has posted online video tutorials on how to be a good host, taking residents, volunteers and hospitality staff through scenarios, such as helping lost tourists and reminding them of signature events.

Guy Laflamme, the executive director of Ottawa 2017, said the idea came from a "super host" program in Indianapolis when the city hosted the Super Bowl in 2012. It was adapted for Ottawa with the help of Algonquin College and La Cité students.

"The focus is really on customer service, to show how Ottawa citizens are welcoming, rather than becoming professional tourism officers," he said in an interview on CBC Radio's All in a Day Tuesday afternoon.

Will help post-2017, too

The key messages are to not overload people with ideas, to be enthusiastic and clear, and to be comfortable with a few key phrases in both English and French, Laflamme said.

He said more and more tourists want a genuine cultural experience rather than just following the more traditional offerings in a tourism website or brochure.

"Nowadays as we can have access to ton-loads of information online… what often visitors are looking for is the inside view, like advice from residents," he said.

He said the training videos could be a "good legacy" for the city's tourism industry that can be adapted and used in 2018 and beyond.