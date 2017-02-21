A free gas giveaway by the group promoting Ottawa as a tourist destination for Canada's 150th birthday was criticized by two city councillors Tuesday, who pointed out it was happening at the same time as a climate change strategy discussion at city hall.

Ottawa 2017 tweeted Tuesday morning it would be giving away free gas to the first 150 vehicles to visit a rebranded gas station on Saint-Jean Boulevard in Montreal, an event that hadn't been heavily promoted beforehand.

#Montreal, #ottawa2017's filling up the tanks of the 1st 150 cars - Join the biggest party in the country for #Canada150! 4220 blv St-Jean pic.twitter.com/NZY9aAn9EP — @2017ottawa

That event ended up happening at the same time as Ottawa city councillors were talking about a renewable energy and climate change policy at city hall during its environment committee meeting, which didn't sit well with two of its members.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper called it "appalling" while Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney pointed out the mixed messages.

We just finished discussing our energy strategy to address climate change. This is appalling. https://t.co/B6ojj4kEO8 — @JLeiper

Energy policy on one hand and this.... https://t.co/3zXIfjfaYo — @cmckenney

Ottawa 2017, a non-profit organization, is getting millions of dollars from the federal, provincial and city governments to promote Ottawa as a tourist destination for Canada's 150th birthday this year by planning events and marketing.