Ottawa to get 128 new long-term care beds

Ontario will provide funding for over 500 new long-term care beds for francophone seniors, including 128 beds for Ottawa, the province announced Friday.

Revera, a long-term care services organization, will manage the new beds in partnership with Hôpital Montfort on Montreal Road.

Residents will receive French-speaking services and culturally sensitive care, the province said in a press release.

"Just like the rest of the population, Franco-Ontarians are aging rapidly," said Marie-France Lalonde, francophone affairs minister and MPP for Ottawa-Orléans.

"Our government understands the need to support francophone seniors and their families so that they get the best care possible in their community."

The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre in Ottawa is also receiving 84 beds to support their senior's village expansion project.

The Ontario government hopes to develop 5,000 long-term care beds by 2022 and more than 30,000 over the next decade, the province said.