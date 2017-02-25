An eight-year-old boy is dead after a medical emergency at Orleans Wood Elementary School, according to the school board.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said the boy died in hospital after an incident at the east-end school.

According to posts on a Facebook group for the school, a note to parents was sent out on Friday.

The board said a team of psychologists will be at the school on Monday to help students and parents.

Ottawa police said they had no comment on the incident.

Orleans Wood is a junior kindergarden to Grade 3 school with about 205 students.