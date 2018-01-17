Coun. Bob Monette and Mayor Jim Watson will cut the ribbon on a $15,000 effort to groom ski trails in Orléans today, but the project faces criticism from the chair of the community and protective services committee, who argues the money is part of a "backdoor deal."

The city funds will be used to help a group called Ski Heritage East maintain cross-country trails for part of the season. The group made a passionate plea for funds during the city budget debate in December, but councillors did not approve any money for the trails.

Three weeks later Ski Heritage East found out it would be getting some funds after all, to the surprise of some councillors.

"The reason it was offensive is because it was done on the heels of the budget-setting process," said committee chair Coun. Diane Deans.

'The reason it was offensive is because it was done on the heels of the budget-setting process.' - Coun. Diane Deans, chair of the community and protective services committee.

Deans supports the spending on the trails, but said councillors should have had a chance to weigh the project against other priorities during the budget debates last month.

She even asked city staff if there was money available during the debate, and was told there wasn't any.

"Council should be setting the spending priorities and when it's done through the back door it's a problem," Deans said.

Coun. Diane Deans chairs the city's community and protective services committee. (CBC News)

Not enough council support

The $15,000 falls short of the $40,000 Ski Heritage East needs to maintain the trails for the entire season.

Monette didn't ask council to approve the full amount during the budget debate because he didn't think it would pass, he said.

"I had listened to the debate and the councillors around the table and the support was not there," Monette said.

Instead, he asked Dan Chenier, the general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services, if there was a small pot of money that could be used to add to the group's crowdfunding efforts.

In an emailed statement, Chenier said the money comes from an annual surplus in the department's budget. The funds were approved by the department on Jan 2.

Other trails in need of funding

Coun. Jeff Leiper made a similar request for funds for the SJAM ski trails in his ward, which is groomed by volunteers and funded by donations.

He doesn't begrudge the Orléans ski club the small amount of city money, but said if council decides to start funding ski trails long term it must be equitable for everyone.

Dave Adams pauses for a photo in 2016 as he grooms the Sir John A. Macdonald Winter Trail alongside the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway. The trail is groomed by volunteers and funded by donations. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

"That will need to go through the council process," he said.

Leiper wants to see the city put more money toward winter trail grooming across the city every year, instead of one-off pilot projects like this one for Orléans.

Asking volunteers to keep devoting their time and money to the cause indefinitely is not sustainable, he said.

"If some key individuals were ever to, for some reason, not be involved with it anymore the whole thing could collapse," he said.

Leiper hopes the Ski Heritage East trails are well used, so he can make a case for more funding for trail maintenance in next year's budget debate.