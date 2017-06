A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after Ottawa paramedics were called out to a residential pool in Orléans Saturday evening and found the boy in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics showed up around 6:07 p.m. ET at Fortune Drive near Highway 174, where the boy was already unconscious. They said the family had already started CPR.

The first responders said they started aggressive resuscitation before the teen was transported to hospital.