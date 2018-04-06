Firefighters respond to blaze at Orléans home

Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a two-storey home in Orléans Friday afternoon.

An emergency call came in at 3:18 p.m., said Danielle Cardinal, spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services.

A working fire was declared while firefighters were en route to the home on Notre Dame Street near Barsona Place, she said.

No injuries were reported. Five people live in the home, Cardinal said, and all are accounted for.

The extent of the damage to the home isn't yet known.