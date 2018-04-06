Skip to Main Content
Firefighters respond to blaze at Orléans home

Firefighters respond to blaze at Orléans home

Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a two-storey home in Orléans on Friday afternoon.

No injuries, all 5 occupants accounted for, fire service says

Firefighters responded to flames at a two-storey house on Notre Dame Street on Apr. 6, 2018. (Mathieu Theriault/CBC)

Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a two-storey home in Orléans Friday afternoon. 

An emergency call came in at 3:18 p.m., said Danielle Cardinal, spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services. 

A working fire was declared while firefighters were en route to the home on Notre Dame Street near Barsona Place, she said.

No injuries were reported. Five people live in the home, Cardinal said, and all are accounted for. 

The extent of the damage to the home isn't yet known. 

The location of the fire on Notre Dame Street near Barsona Place. Ottawa Fire Services is asking people to stay clear of the site. (Google Maps)

