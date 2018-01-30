Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a two-storey Orléans home late this morning, but had to abandon a search for occupants after the flames burned a hole through the main floor.

Ottawa Fire Services received an emergency call at 11:46 a.m. about smoke that was visible from the chimney and vents of the home at 834 Vinette Cres., according to a news release.

Firefighters determined there were no people inside at the time of the fire, though a passerby reported a dog barking in the window, the release said.

The cause of the fire is not known, but a fire investigator is at the scene.