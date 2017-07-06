A normally quiet and tranquil section of nature trails in Orléans is unrecognizable these days as a result of a snowy winter and spring landslides that forced the city into emergency action to stabilize soil in the area.

The section of Bilberry Creek near Des Epinettes Avenue — an area better known for hosting songbirds and mature trees — has been bulldozed to make way for heavy machinery needed to build a retaining wall.

Orleans councillor Bob Monette said the emergency work, while harmful in the short term to Bilberry Creek, is needed to avoid future landslides. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The city has been doing the emergency work to stabilize a slope along the creek ever since several landslides in late April and early May forced the evacuation of three homes on Turnberry Ave., which back onto the creek.

So rather than the sound of songbirds, nearby residents have had to endure the pulsating sound and vibrations of steel plates pounding into the ground, with work beginning as early as 7 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m.

"It was a difficult situation, no doubt about it," said Orléans Coun. Bob Monette. "Right now, we're hoping for the end of August, at the very latest, that the residents will be back home."

Work crews have installed filters and fish nets to divert water in Bilberry Creek. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Monette said while the work seems extreme and devastating to the creek, it's needed to avoid more landslides.

"We want to ensure it's done correctly and that 10, 20, 40 years from now, we don't have to come back to redo it," said Monette.

In an email Thursday, the city's director of infrastructure services, Alain Gonthier, wrote that the full cost of the work is not yet known.

Laval Grimard's home on Turnberry Road backs onto Bilberry Creek, where crews are installing a massive retaining wall, reaching as far down as bedrock. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Laval Grimard has lived on Turnberry Road since 1989 in a home that backs onto Bilberry Creek, and which is directly next to one of the evacuated homes.

"I'm quite satisfied," said Grimard. "We feel they're doing the best they can to save our backyards. I'm impressed that the city was able to move fast to mitigate this."

As for the impact the landslides and repair work might have on his property value, Grimard said he's not worried.

"It's the least of my concerns. I think nobody would buy my house right now, to be fair," said Grimard. "But because I intend to stay here, as long it's safe for years to come that's all that I really want."

Crews have built an access road directly on a section of Bilberry Creek at Des Epinettes Ave. for the heavy machinery needed to install the retaining wall. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

According to Monette, there was never any discussion of forcing some home owners to relocate.

"Residents love the home that they bought and we're not interested in purchasing their homes," said Monette.

"By leaving it alone, it would just erode more and more. So you had to stop the erosion, and the retaining wall and the work that we've done, that is what's stopping it."

Monette said he's hopeful the work to re-naturalize Bilberry Creek can begin this fall, so that residents can return to enjoy the nature trails by spring.

In the meantime, Grimard said he's keeping his spirits up by trying to find a bright side to all the work.

"There's a lot of vibrations, so you get a free massage every 20 minutes, which is kind of fun," said Grimard.