Orléans man, 23, faces child pornography charges

A 23-year-old Orléans man is facing a series of child pornography charges after Ottawa police received a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police were alerted in August 2017 that an IP address in the Avalon area was allegedly uploading images and videos of child pornography.

An internet service provider revealed the address of the alleged criminal activities after a production order was served, police said in a press release.

The man is charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and making written child pornography.

The Avalon resident was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant and he is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.