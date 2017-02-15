Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, who received life-saving liver tissue from a live donor in 2015, has created a foundation to build more awareness about organ donation.

The aim of the foundation, called The Organ Project, is to educate people about the impact of organ transplant wait lists, encourage people to donate their organs by registering in their province or territory, and remind registered donors to share their wishes with family and friends.

"For many of us, we remember a time when getting in your car did not involve wearing a seatbelt. It took time, a change in laws, and a lot of public education to change our habits. Our goal is to make organ donation as normal and expected as wearing your seatbelt," Melnyk is quoted saying in a media release issued Wednesday.

So far, Melnyk and others have contributed more than $3 million to the foundation.

Other funds raised will go toward working with "stakeholders, organizations and government agencies across North America to help identify possible solutions to other obstacles within the organ donation and transplant system," according to the release.

The foundation's inaugural gala will be held in Toronto March 31 and will feature a performance by Carrie Underwood, wife of former Sens forward Mike Fisher, who now plays for the Nashville Predators.