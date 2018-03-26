Claridge construction site shut down after worker falls

The Ministry of Labour ordered work to stop Friday after a man fell three metres from a concrete forming panel at a Claridge construction site on Preston Street — the same site where a worker died two years ago.

In a news release Monday, the ministry said it issued the order against the injured worker's employer, Bellai Brothers Construction Ltd, after he was rushed to hospital with a head injury. He's since been released, police said Saturday.

A ministry inspector and engineer visited the site following the incident.

Bellai Brothers has complied with an order to ensure construction materials are stacked to prevent tipping, but the stop work order will remain in place until the man's employer installs a fall protection system at the site near Preston Street and Carling Avenue, where the Claridge Icon condominium is currently under construction.

The worker fell when a forming panel tipped, the ministry said. The ministry also demanded documentation from Claridge Homes.

Worker died 2 years ago

Olivier Bruneau, a 24-year-old surveyor, was killed at the same site on March 23, 2016, when he was struck by falling ice while working at the bottom of a 30-metre-deep construction pit.

In that case, the ministry charged developers and supervisors working on the project with a total of eight offences under the Health and Safety Act.

Their trial is scheduled to take place next year.

The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate Friday's incident.