A school bus collided with a car in Rideau Lakes Township on Monday, and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 8 — in Elgin, Ont., between the communities of Chaffey's Lock and Delta — at about 3:30 p.m.

The bus, operated by Howard Bus Service, had 19 children inside at the time, OPP said in a media release issued Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No charges have been laid.