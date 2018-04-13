OPP officer nailed with ticket for unsafe U-turn

An Ontario Provincial Police officer doing radar enforcement near Smiths Falls, Ont., got hit with a ticket of his own after making a U-turn and colliding with another vehicle.

The Leeds detachment constable was travelling north on County Road 29 near Otterdale Crescent Tuesday evening when he tried to turn around and head south on the highway, according to OPP Const. Roop Sandhu.

Sandhu said the cruiser had its lights on and was on the road's right shoulder when the constable turned and struck a northbound SUV coming up behind him.

The officer sustained minor injuries. The 17-year-old driver of the SUV and her passenger did not appear to be hurt, Sandhu said, but were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 57-year-old constable was charged with making an unsafe turn contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.