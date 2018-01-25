An OPP officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Pembroke, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP were investigating a tractor trailer that had lost two wheels on Highway 17 near Highway 41 when the officer was struck by a passing vehicle.

The officer who was struck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The officer's police cruiser and a tow truck at the scene both had their emergency lights flashing when the officer was struck, OPP said.

A 51-year-old woman from Petawawa has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to move into another lane for an emergency vehicle. That charge carries a penalty of $490 and three demerit points.

The truck's wheels narrowly missed several vehicles before landing in a ditch, according to OPP. Police say they've identified the truck and are continuing that investigation with the help of the Ministry of Transportation's Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspector.