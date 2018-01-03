An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been charged with assault in a domestic incident alleged to have occurred last month.

In a news release, OPP said officers from the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment responded to a "domestic incident" involving an off-duty officer on Dec. 20.

Following the call, a constable with 17 years of experience was charged with one count of assault. The officer's identity was withheld by OPP to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The officer was placed on administrative duties and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9.

No other details about the case were provided.