Police are asking for help to find the driver of a luxury sedan found upside down in a ditch north of Napanee, Ont., early Friday morning.

A motorist found the silver Lincoln LS on County Road 11 and called OPP at about 2:20 a.m., OPP said in a media release issued later Friday.

The car had sustained "extensive damage" in the crash, but there was no sign of an occupant.

"The immediate area was searched as there were no occupants with the vehicle. A larger search was conducted in an attempt to locate the driver," OPP said.

"The OPP did not locate the driver of the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call Napanee OPP at 613-354-3369, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.