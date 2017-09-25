A police chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Arnprior, Ont., has left one person dead and another in serious condition, the Special Investigations Unit says.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a collision in Renfrew, Ontario Provincial Police said in a release.

Officers who were searching for the stolen vehicle spotted it travelling eastbound on Highway 17 near Calabogie Road. A police chase ensued until the suspect vehicle collided with at least two other vehicles on Daniel Street South, SIU spokesperson Jason Gennaro said.

Police arrested a man at the scene of the crash.

Police said a woman who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the chase. According to the SIU, a man was in serious condition, but it's not clear if that person is the suspect who was arrested.

Truck on wrong side of road: witness

Rachel Manson told CBC News she had to swerve her car out of the way of an oncoming pickup truck on the wrong side of the road after she turned onto White Lake Road from Highway 417.

"The truck was coming very quickly on the wrong side of the overpass — so, directly at me. So, I had to swerve around the truck," she said.

"Then we noticed, a second behind, was all the police cars. There were at least four that were following him. They were on the proper side of the overpass."

The OPP cruisers she saw continued down White Lake Road toward Daniel Street South, she said.

Manson said the near-collision shocked her 15-year-old son who was in her car at the time. She said she had to pull over to catch her breath.

"I'm just very sad for how it ended," she said. "I just know that somebody died in that situation, so that's horrible."

Roads closed

In a tweet just before 4:30 p.m. OPP said that Daniel Street South is closed between Edey Street and William Street. The street remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. while police investigated.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: Daniel St S between Edey St & William St #Arnprior Roadway remains closed. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/7aVQhfOoMD — @OPP_COMM_ER

The SIU is called in whenever an incident involving a police officer results in a death, serious injury or sexual assault.