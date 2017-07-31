Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of a husband and wife who were found in a home in Rockland, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to a home near the intersection of Raymond and St. Jacques streets at around 2 p.m.

One of the bodies was found in the basement, while the other was found upstairs, according to Michel Chrétien, emergency services director for the United Counties of Prescott and Russell.

The couple's son told Radio-Canada that his parents, who were seniors, were both ill and had recently been admitted to hospital.

Their daughter found the bodies when she arrived at the home Monday, he said.

The coroner has been called to the home. The OPP said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and did not have more details available.

Rockland is about 40 kilometres east of Ottawa.