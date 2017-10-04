The Ontario Provincial Police are on the hunt for a car involved in a collision on Wednesday morning, and which was driven away from the scene.

At about 7:04 a.m., two vehicles collided while heading west on Highway 7 at Hazeldean Rd., according to an OPP press release. One vehicle rolled into the centre median of the highway. The other vehicle was driven away.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled onto the median was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police described the second vehicle as a late model four-door car, either silver or blue, with damage along the driver's side.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.