Hawkesbury OPP are looking for a stolen delivery van which they believe could be headed toward Ottawa.

The van was taken from a home in Hawkesbury around 9:30 a.m Thursday. The vehicle is a white Mercedes Sprinter with the letters TCS in large red print and Quebec licence plate FLT6140.

The male driver was wearing a dark leather jacket and dark sunglasses. Anyone who sees the vehicle is advised not to approach it, but to call OPP instead.