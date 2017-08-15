A first-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with the Aug. 12 death of a man in Tweed, Ont., police say.

At about 7:45 a.m. that day, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a 911 call at a house on Kinlin Road and found the body of a 53-year-old man.

He has been identified as Dartt MacPherson of Tweed.

Samuel Koch, a 36-year-old man who is also from Tweed, was arrested at the scene and later charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Koch is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville, Ont., on Sept. 7.

Tweed is about 200 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, and Kinlin Road runs between Otter Creek and Tweed roads, just northeast of Tweed.