Police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning in Tweed, Ont.

At about 7:45 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call at a house on Kinlin Road and found the body of a 55-year-old man.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police say there is no concern to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tweed is about 200 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.