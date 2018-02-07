Six young men have been arrested for smashing or stealing hundreds of mailboxes around Renfrew, but police have decided they won't face criminal charges.

Officers got reports about hundreds of smashed mailboxes in rural communities last weekend.

Police arrested five 17-year-old boys and one 18-year-old man. The 17-year-olds are being dealt with through the Extra Judicial Measures program, if they don't complete the program they can still be charged with a crime.

The 18-year-old man will complete a similar informal program or will also have to face charges.

Police are asking anyone who may not have reported damage to their mailbox to come forward.