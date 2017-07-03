A portion of Highway 417 was temporarily closed for an investigation Sunday after police found human remains near Limoges, southeast of downtown Ottawa.

The Russell County Ontario Provincial Police said they received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a deceased person on the side of the highway, near mile marker 88.

The OPP in Russell Country has launched an investigation after human remains were found on the shoulder of Highway 417. (Stephane Beaudoin/CBC)

When officers arrived at the scene they said they found human remains.

The forensic identification services team, technical traffic collision investigators, an unmanned aerial system and members from the Russell County crime unit have all been called in to help with the ongoing investigation.

Highway 417 westbound was closed at mile marker 88 and the on-ramp at mile marker 79, but has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.