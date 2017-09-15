New numbers reveal more people in Gatineau are being treated in hospitals for opioid overdoses than in Ottawa, but health authorities are divided about the extent of the crisis.

On Thursday the Canadian Institute for Health Information published a report saying that between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017, an average of 16 Canadians were hospitalized each day because of opioids, a jump from an average of 13 people every day two years ago.

More than half of all cases were considered accidental, says CIHI.

The institute also published opioid poisoning hospitalization rates. In Canada, and adjusting for age, there were 15.5 hospitalizations because of opioids for every 100,000 people in the country.

While Ottawa's rate (13.3) was lower than the national average, Gatineau's was higher.

Older numbers for Quebec

But the Gatineau rate of 17.6 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people is actually from 2015-16, the most recent year available for Quebec. Even so, it is higher than Ottawa's rate for the same year, which was just 10.35 per 100,000.

While the numbers would suggest a significant jump in Ottawa in just one year, as well as the presence of a more pronounced problem in Gatineau, the data is incomplete.

The CIHI numbers don't include people who went to an emergency department but were not admitted, or those who died before making it to a hospital.

But more frustrating for public health specialist Dr. Jean-Pierre Courteau is that the numbers don't differentiate between hospitalization and emergency room visits from prescribed opioids or illicit ones.

Can't compare cities, says health official

Dr. Jean-Pierre Courteau, the public health specialist for CISSSO, says the data in the opioid report doesn't reflect what health care professionals in hospitals are seeing in Gatineau. (Radio-Canada)

"We do not think the numbers of overdoses in the street caused by opioids for fentanyl … are actually that high in our region," said Courteau, a public health specialist with the centre for health and social services in the Outaouais (CISSSO).

"We would like to know for Gatineau and the other cities in Canada, what are the proportions of cases that are from the street, or that are from, for example, intentional use, or accidental use by a doctor's prescription," Courteau said.

"If we don't have that we can't compare the rates directly amongst Canadian cities."

While Gatineau's rate is not far behind Vancouver's, the two cities are not comparable, he said.

"Our experience in the field does not correspond to the numbers produced today that says the rates are almost as high as in Vancouver. It's impossible in our perception," he said.

Fentanyl overdoses on the rise

The high numbers show that whether the drugs are prescribed or not, more needs to be done to reach opioid users, according to Yves Séguin, the director general with the centre for intervention and prevention for the Outaouais, known by the French acronym CIPTO.

Séguin said in practical terms, the city and region need more local workers and ways to test drugs to see if they contain fentanyl, to avoid accidental overdoses.

Last winter, during the federal government's opioid summit in Ottawa, CIHI signed a joint statement of action to fill in the gaps in opioid data.

Updated numbers from the Public Health Agency of Canada show there were 2,816 apparent opioid-related deaths in 2016, about eight people a day. There were at least 602 opioid-related deaths in the first quarter of 2017.

The number of deaths involving fentanyl almost doubled between the beginning of 2016 and the beginning of 2017.