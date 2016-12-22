A smiling cartoon rooster and a dachshund wagging its tail have emerged as the winning designs for the new Ottawa Public Health condom wrappers.

The department launched an online poll earlier this month asking for input on the new wrappers for Canada's sesquicentennial celebration in 2017.

The department offered four choices in English:

"Get tested, why not eh?"

A hockey-themed design that reads, "Gear up for fun."

"Don't spread more than love."

And a design that reads "Protect your..." with a picture of a comfortable-looking rooster.

These two English designs received fewer votes than the rooster cartoon. (Ottawa Public Heath)

It also offered four choices in French. More than 5,000 people voted in the online polls, the department said.

Ottawa Public Health says it distributes about 650,000 condoms every year with the help of over 100 community partners. The goal is to increase condom use while decreasing the rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and the risk of HIV/AIDS in the city.