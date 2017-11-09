A former radio host who injured a pregnant woman while driving drunk has been named an ambassador of an anti-impaired driving campaign for the Outaouais region this holiday season.

The seven-year-old case involving Daniel Séguin finally came to an end in June when he was sentenced to 90 days in jail for one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

On Aug. 11, 2010, Séguin was driving three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit when his car collided with another one driven by a woman who was a few months pregnant on Alexander-Taché Boulevard in Gatineau. He used to host a popular morning program on CJRC-AM in Gatineau.

He told Radio-Canada on Wednesday he decided he wanted to give back to the community so he decided to accept the role with Operation Red Nose this season. The 1,500 people who volunteer for the service each year drive people's vehicles home when they are too intoxicated to drive.

'I made a mistake'

"For me, coming back was terribly difficult, I wanted to put it a little behind me," Séguin said in French.

"I'm not afraid to show myself, to say, 'Well, I made a mistake, maybe it's a way of closing the loop.'"

His experience with impaired driving makes him an "important player" in the fight against drunk driving, adding that he wants to bring to light the social consequences of the crime, and not just the legal ones.

"It has a significant social impact on a family life, first of all, because I have children," he said.

The president of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), a student-focused sporting organization, agreed and said Séguin is the best person to promote this year's campaign in order to "send a strong message" to promote sober driving.

This year's campaign runs from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. on the following dates in December: 1, 2, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31.