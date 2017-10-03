A new city fee that starts at $108 is putting a roadblock between people calling for safer streets and the information they need to make their case, according to a group of residents in Stittsville.

Nancy Therrien, a local business owner and member of the Stittsville Village Association, discovered the fee while fighting for improvements to the intersection of Carp Road and Hazeldean Road.

A crash last week there renewed calls for improvements to the intersection, which has a hill on the north side and a major curve on the south side, making it difficult for left turning drivers to see who is coming.

Therrien said she has been lobbying for improvements for years.

"It's only a matter of time before there's going to be a fatal accident there," Therrien said.

Stittsville Coun. Shad Qadri commissioned a traffic study of the intersection this year in response to a public outcry, but it found there wasn't enough traffic or collisions to warrant improvements.

Nancy Therrien, a local business owner and member of the Stittsville Village Association, said she has been urging city officials to improve the intersection at Carp Road and Hazledean Road for years. (Laura Osman/CBC)

Therrien said she couldn't believe it.

"I totally disagree with what they're coming back with," she said. "I would definitely like to see those numbers."

But Therrien later found out she would have to pay $108 to see the collision statistics for herself.

New fee came into effect this year

The city charges $108 for statistics for up to five locations, and another $108 for each additional location.

In an emailed statement, a city spokesperson said council approved the fee to recover the cost incurred by staff who spend time looking up the information.

The city does post an annual report online, summarizing the city's traffic statistics for the year. The most recent summary posted to date is from 2015.

Therrien said Stittsville is growing so fast, those numbers are outdated.

"It seems to be a lot worse now," she said.

A collision on Carp Road and Hazledean Road on Sept. 25, 2017. (Supplied by Nancy Therrien)

Residents want to be informed

Glen Gower, a former member of the Stittsville Village Association and author of the local news blog Stittsville Central, requested the collision data but found the price tag too steep.

He said the information is public, and the city should not be charging for it.

"A key part of the conversation, to be able to make a really informed case as residents, would be to know how many accidents are happening here and how does that compare to other really bad spots in the city," Gower said.

The city also charges media the same rates for collision statistics, but at least one other city does not. CBC News requested similar data from Edmonton, a city of a similar size to Ottawa, and received the numbers for free by the end of the day.