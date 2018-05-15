What's open and closed in Ottawa

Here comes the second and final long weekend of the spring. Monday is Victoria Day and that means several business and service closures.

Here are some examples in Ottawa:

Parking and public transit

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

OC Transpo service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day. Families and groups can buy a DayPass from the bus operator when they board for $10.50 that will let them travel all day. A family or group can include up to six people with a maximum of two who are ages 13 or older.

All OC Transpo customer service centres will be closed Victoria Day with the exception of the Rideau Centre office, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Para Transpo's reservation line is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while its information line is open 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Its customer service, administration and taxi coupon phone lines are closed.

Fun places to hang out

Pools, rinks and fitness centres

Many city-run facilities will be open on Victoria Day, but with modified schedules. For details, check with ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice.

Facilities may be open but many regularly scheduled programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled on Victoria Day. The city says you should check with your facility to confirm because there are exceptions.

Public skating will be offered at Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex, Jim Durrell Recreation Complex and Goulbourn Recreation Complex. Please check with ottawa.ca for details.

Splash pads are open on Saturday, though some may not open on time if they've been damaged by winter weather.

Libraries and cultural places

Arts centres, archives, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed on Monday. However, clients should check with ottawa.ca or their facility to confirm holiday hours, as some exceptions may apply.

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the OAG Annex at City Hall will be open.

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

Ottawa's splash pads open for the season on Saturday. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Shopping

If you want to shop for a spring wardrobe:

Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most shopping centres, including Bayshore, St. Laurent, Place D'Orléans and Carlingwood, are closed Victoria Day.

Tanger Outlets is closed.

If you want to buy groceries:

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McKeen Metro Glebe at 754 Bank Street is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Metro at 245 Rideau Street and the Loblaws at 363 Rideau Street are open 24 hours.

(These are only a few examples. Please check with your local store.)

As well, vendors and stores in the ByWard market will be open for the holiday, and in the Glebe, many stores will be open. Check their website for details.

If you want to purchase alcohol:

The LCBO and the Beer Store are closed.

Fireworks

Your own

According to the city's fireworks by-law, consumer fireworks can be set off on the day of, day before or the day after Victoria Day. They must be set by someone 18 or older, and on private property, with permission of the property owner. The fireworks display cannot cause danger or nuisance to any person or property and safety instructions on the packaging must be followed.

Holiday displays

The Canadian Tulip Festival will be setting off fireworks at Dow's Lake on Sunday at 8 p.m., markin a return to the popular location after it had been moved to Lansdowne Park. It's free, but a $20 VIP ticket gets you a seat in a licensed area and a "Tulip Julip" cocktail.

The Canadian Tulip Festival fireworks are back at Dow's Lake. (CBC)

Garbage, green bin and recycling pick-up

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Victoria Day. Instead, Victoria Day's pick-up will take place on Tuesday, May 22. In addition, the collection of green bin, recycling materials and garbage will be delayed by one day for the week of May 21.

There will be no multi-residential collection of bulky items, green bin and recycling container collection on Victoria Day. Instead, Victoria Day's pick-up will take place on Tuesday, May 22. Recycling container and green bin collection will also be delayed by one day this week. However, multi-residential garbage container collection is not delayed. It will take place on its regularly scheduled day during the week.

The Trail Waste Facility is closed.

