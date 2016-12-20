Run out of eggnog? Need to pick up a last minute gift? CBC Ottawa has you covered with this list of what is open and closed around the city Christmas weekend.

LCBO

​Dec. 24: All LCBO stores will open at regular hours and close at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: All LCBO stores and head office will be closed. LCBO agency stores will be closed.

Dec. 26: All LCBO stores and head office will be closed. Some LCBO agency stores may choose to open.

Malls

Dec. 24

Rideau Centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place d'Orleans will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25

Rideau Centre will be closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be closed.

St. Laurent Centre will be closed.

Place d'Orleans will be closed.

Tanger Outlets will be closed.

Dec. 26

Rideau Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Place d'Orleans will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grocery stores

(These are only a few examples. Please check the websites of local stores.)

Dec. 24

The Real Canadian Superstore in Westboro will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart Ottawa Baseline Supercentre will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 25

The Real Canadian Superstore in Westboro will be closed.

Costco locations will be closed.

Walmart Ottawa Baseline Supercentre will be closed.

Dec. 26

The Real Canadian Superstore in Westboro will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Costco locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart Ottawa Baseline Supercentre will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Most Ottawa grocery stores are open until early evening on Dec. 24 and closed Christmas Day. (Elise Desrochers/CBC)

Movie theatres

Dec. 24

Cineplex theatres will be open. Check online for showtimes at your location.

The Mayfair Theatre will be closed.

​Bytowne Cinema will be open with the first showtime at 1 p.m.

Landmark Cinemas in Kanata will be open for matinees and early evening shows.

​Dec. 25

Cineplex theatres will be open. Check online for showtimes at your location.

The Mairfair Theatre will be closed.

Bytowne Cinema will be closed.

Landmark Cinemas in Kanata will be open.

Dec. 26

Cineplex theatres will be open. Check online for showtimes at your location.

The Mayfair Theatre will be open with the first screening at 1:30 p.m.

Bytowne Cinema will be open with the first screening at 2:15 p.m.

Landmark Cinemas in Kanata will be open.

City services

The Sens Rink of Dreams at Marion Dewar Plaza at City Hall will be open, weather permitting.

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lansdowne Park Skating Court will be open, weather permitting.

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink at 101 Centrepointe Dr. will be open, weather permitting

Dec. 24: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed.

Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Rink of Dreams and Lansdowne Park Skating Court are both open Christmas Day from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Getty Images)

City of Ottawa recreation

Dec. 25:

Most recreation facilities are closed and public swimming, public skating, aquafitness and fitness classes are cancelled on Dec. 25. Please check with ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details, as some exceptions will apply.

Recreation facilities will be operating on modified schedules during the holiday season, including modified swimming, skating and fitness schedules.

Registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled during the holiday season. However, clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.

Libraries

Dec. 24: all branches that normally close at 5 p.m. will close early at 3 p.m. Branches that normally close before 3 p.m. will maintain regular hours. For more information visit the Ottawa Public Library website.

Dec. 25 to 26: all branches and services are closed.

OC Transpo

Dec. 24: OC Transpo will operate on a regular schedule.

Dec. 25: as Christmas Day is a Sunday, service will operate on a regular Sunday schedule.

Dec. 26: service will run on a Saturday schedule, as opposed to the regular Monday service.

Para Transpo

Dec. 24: Para Transpo will have regular service.

Dec. 25 to 26: regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled and holiday service is offered for trips booked before Dec. 19.

Parking

All city parking regulations and restrictions apply Dec. 24 to 26.

Garbage, green bin and recycling

Curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage will take place on its regular day with no changes to the collection schedule.

Multi-residential garbage and recycling container collection will take place on its regularly scheduled day with no changes.

Note that Christmas trees will be collected on your regular scheduled collection day. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags will not be collected.

Client services

Dec. 24 to 26: Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the government service centre located at 110 Laurier Ave. W., and the city's provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Cresc. will be closed.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the city's immediate attention. Call 311 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a customer service representative. For persons with a hearing-related disability, call TTY: 613-580-2401.

Since Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, many city services are also closed Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Ottawa Public Health

Dec. 24 to 26: the sexual health centre, satellite clinics, dental clinics, well baby drop-in and the SITE office at 179 Clarence St. will be closed.

The SITE Mobile Van will be operating:

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, note that the Sexual Health Centre, satellite clinics and the SITE Office will also be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Cultural services

Dec. 24: The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and Ottawa Art Gallery Annex will be open daily as usual.

Dec: 25: The City of Ottawa Archives, arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed on Christmas Day.

Dec. 26: The City of Ottawa Archives, arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed on Boxing Day.

Archives services

Dec. 24: the City of Ottawa Archives Reference Services will close at noon.

Dec. 25 to 27: the City of Ottawa Archives Reference Services and Gallery 112 will be closed.

Municipal child care services

Dec. 25 to 27: all city-operated child care centres will be closed.