If you're planning on catching up on errands or going out with your family this long weekend, remember that many stores, services and activities are closed on Labour Day.

Here's a list of what's open and closed this holiday Monday.

Municipal services

City Hall and all client service centres will be closed, reopening for regular hours on Tuesday. The courthouse will also be closed.

Urgent matters can be directed to bylaw services by calling 311.

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside recycling or garbage collection on Labour Day. Regular pickup will resume Tuesday, including collection of Monday's waste.

Parking

All regular parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

Transit

OC Transpo service will operate on a Sunday schedule. Family day passes will be available for $10.25, the normal price for a regular day pass. Check route schedules before leaving, as new fall service comes into effect on Sunday.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule.

Service centres will be open at Lincoln Fields, Place d'Orléans and St. Laurent from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at Rideau Centre between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Activities

Museums

All museums are open, with the exception of the Canadian War Museum.

The Canadian Museum of History is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outdoor activities and fitness

​Some indoor pools, skating rinks and fitness centres are open for modified hours. The City of Ottawa suggests phoning specific facilities ahead of time to ensure they're open.

Beaches and splash pads will also be open, weather permitting, but will not be supervised.

Libraries

All Ottawa Public Library locations will be closed, reopening for regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Shopping

All shopping centres except Rideau Centre are closed.

Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Groceries

Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday. Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open for the whole day.

LCBO

All LCBO stores will be closed province-wide.