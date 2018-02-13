Family Day is Monday, Feb. 19 and some cultural sites, attractions and stores will be operating on different schedules. Make sure you're prepared with this list of what's open and closed during the holiday.

Family Day is a provincial holiday, so most businesses and institutions in Quebec will be unaffected.

OPEN

City-run pools, arenas and fitness centres will be open, though with modified schedules, and additional swimming or skating lessons may be offered at various centres.

The Rideau Canal Skateway will be open (though that may change depending on conditions).

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open on Family Day.

The Canadian Museum of History will also be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The National Gallery of Canada is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sens Rink of Dreams (at Marion Dewar Plaza at City Hall) will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Skating Court (at Lansdowne) will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place skating rink (at 101 Centrepointe Drive) will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday is the final day of Winterlude. Details about what's going on can be found at the Winterlude website.

The rink on Parliament Hill will be open, with skating passes available starting at 10 a.m.

The City of Ottawa's 311 centre will be open for urgent matters.

OC Transpo will be operating on a revised weekday schedule — school trips and Route 301 will not be running, and there may be reduced service on some routes. Check octranspo.com for more details.

OC Transpo customer service centres will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Rideau Centre location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Para Transpo operations will be running on regular hours.

City-run art galleries (The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, Karsh Masson Gallery, and the City Hall Art Gallery) will all be open on Family Day.

Ottawa Public Health's supervised injection centre at 179 Clarence St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select Wine Rack locations will be open.

Some Loblaws grocery stores will be open.

CLOSED

City Hall and all seven service centres will be closed.

The City's Provincial Offences Court (at 100 Constellation Crescent) will be closed.

Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection will not occur on Family Day.

Ottawa Public Health sites such as the Sexual Health Centre clinics, dental clinics and the Ottawa Public Health Contact Centre will be closed.

The Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, Pinhey's Point Historic Site, the Nepean Museum and Billings Estate National Historic Site will be closed.

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Family Day.

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be closed.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed.

All Sobeys and Metro grocery store locations will be closed.

There is no free parking on Family Day. All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Monday.